Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

