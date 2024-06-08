Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.49

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.30. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares trading hands.
Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.
Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
Receive News & Ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peritus High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.