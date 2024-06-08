Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.90

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 4,218 ($54.04), with a volume of 114669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,164 ($53.35).

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 22.15 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,050.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,795.62.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

