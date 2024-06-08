Peter Rahmer Sells 19,864 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Peter Rahmer sold 1,345 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $8,581.10.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.66% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RLAY

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.