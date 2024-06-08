Platform Technology Partners Invests $503,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $121,445,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,606. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.63. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on TPX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

