Platform Technology Partners Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,590,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 601,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. 37,149,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,939,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 194.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,374,894 shares of company stock valued at $413,597,314. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.