Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. AB High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

