Platform Technology Partners Takes $210,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Southern by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,390,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Southern by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 46,918 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,041. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

