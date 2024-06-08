Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells $429,000.00 in Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Popular Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Popular by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 64.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Popular by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

