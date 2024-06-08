PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $37.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00014630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.50 or 0.00114605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008344 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

