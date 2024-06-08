PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.06% of PowerSchool worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,914,000 after acquiring an additional 580,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,410,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 352,240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PowerSchool by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,310,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,612 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PowerSchool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,237 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.4 %

PWSC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,086,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,721. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

PowerSchool Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

