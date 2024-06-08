PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Buys C$180,250.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$25.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.30.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

