PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Buys C$180,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Andrew Phillips bought 3,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.72 per share, with a total value of C$101,536.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$25.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSK

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.