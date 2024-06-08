Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,047 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,047 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.05. 2,411,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,778. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.90.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

