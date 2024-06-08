Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 75,908 Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCU. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 43,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

NYSE CCU traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $796.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

