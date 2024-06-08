Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $3.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,267,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,115,047. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

