Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Copa makes up approximately 1.6% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.06% of Copa worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Copa by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,236 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CPA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Copa Price Performance

CPA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.64. 174,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,745. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

