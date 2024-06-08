Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AerCap by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,696. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

