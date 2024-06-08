Procore Technologies’ (PCOR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -68.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $5,528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,202,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $5,528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,202,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,295,120.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,610 shares of company stock valued at $25,786,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,130,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,746,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.