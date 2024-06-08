Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

Prologis stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.20. 4,152,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,642. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

