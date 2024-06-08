Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $197.22 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $10.81 or 0.00015573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $197.22 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,394.81 or 1.00007094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012648 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00100180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.69716175 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,547,577.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

