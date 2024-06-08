ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.20

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and traded as high as $60.00. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $59.26, with a volume of 5,243 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIB. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 132.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

