ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.12

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.12 and traded as high as $34.41. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 590,323 shares.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

