Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.53 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 4.16 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,190,000 shares.

Proteome Sciences Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.43 million, a PE ratio of -421.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

