Prudential PLC Acquires 114,213 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $25,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 32,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,287. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MFC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

