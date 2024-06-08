Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 32,030 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,030 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.80.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,961 shares of company stock worth $3,522,544 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

