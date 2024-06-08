Prudential PLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $200.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,757. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

