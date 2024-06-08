Prudential PLC Buys 100,062 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 201.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,062 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

WTRG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 1,061,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

