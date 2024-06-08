Prudential PLC Buys 44,534 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $19,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after purchasing an additional 884,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at $158,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 11,158,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,363,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

