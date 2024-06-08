Prudential PLC Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $417.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,312. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $420.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,687 shares of company stock worth $8,367,952 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

