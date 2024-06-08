Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,398,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $50,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,167 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,619,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 2,156,885 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,312,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,484,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,632,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577,286. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

