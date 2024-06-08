Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NEE traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,059,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

