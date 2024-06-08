Prudential PLC Has $18.10 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

HD stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.03. 2,583,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.56 and its 200-day moving average is $349.62. The company has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

