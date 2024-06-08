Prudential PLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 226.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $219.23. 1,305,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

