Prudential PLC Has $6.43 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3,241.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CSX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,944,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,141. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.