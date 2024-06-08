Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,359 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 42.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $107.67. 2,160,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

