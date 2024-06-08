Prudential PLC Purchases 141,281 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 1.1% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.52% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $99,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. 5,696,705 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

