Prudential PLC Purchases 40,810 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $41.48. 13,665,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,074,232. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

