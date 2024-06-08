Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.99, for a total transaction of $2,935,099.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $586.90. 529,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,355. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $383.82 and a 1-year high of $591.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.73 and a 200-day moving average of $510.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.