Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,421 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,053,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. 1,386,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

