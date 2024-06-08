Prudential PLC Sells 5,337 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 202.08%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.