Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 4,598,421 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

