Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $495.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.4 million.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.2 %

QGEN stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

