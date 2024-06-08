Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 60.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. 913,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,174. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $633.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

