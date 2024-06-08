Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BIO traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $287.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,676. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $431.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

View Our Latest Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.