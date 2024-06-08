Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

