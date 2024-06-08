Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 186,215 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 79,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,302,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.44. 4,743,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,533. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

