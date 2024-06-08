Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 29,063 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,063 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of EDU stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $77.53. 651,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,437. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.48. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $98.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.