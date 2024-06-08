QUASA (QUA) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. QUASA has a total market cap of $190,650.20 and approximately $1,578.29 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00010960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,478.92 or 1.00007295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00097387 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00184523 USD and is up 43.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,310.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.