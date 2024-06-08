QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $215,856.64 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. QUASA has a total market cap of $215,856.64 and $1,051.01 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,418.75 or 0.99992468 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00099933 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128276 USD and is down -14.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $476.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

