Radio Caca 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.81 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $93.30 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003623 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,035,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

